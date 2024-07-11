SC to get first judge from Manipur? Collegium recommends 2 high court judges for elevation. Details here

The Supreme Court Collegium has put forward the names of two senior high court judges for elevation to the apex court. Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, currently the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and Justice R Mahadevan, serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, have been recommended as judges of the Supreme Court of India.

If the Supreme Court Collegium recommendation is accepted, Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh will become the first judge from Manipur appointed to the Supreme Court of India.

Who is Justice N Kotiswar Singh? Born on March 1, 1963, in Imphal, Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh became the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from February 15, 2023.

He is the son of former Gauhati High Court judge, Justice N Ibotombi Singh.

After graduating from Delhi's Kirori Mal College in 1983, he earned his LL.B. degree from Delhi University in 1986.

Starting his legal career at Gauhati High Court, he rose to senior advocate status by March 2008 and was appointed as an additional judge in October 2011.

Who is Justice R Mahadevan? Born on June 10, 1963, Justice R Mahadevan graduated from Madras Law College and practiced law for 25 years, specializing in civil, criminal, and writ matters, with a focus on indirect taxes, customs, and Central Excise.

He served as Additional Government Pleader (Taxes) for Tamil Nadu, Additional Central Government Standing Counsel, and Senior Panel Counsel at Madras High Court.

Elevated to judge in 2013, he currently holds the position of acting Chief Justice at the Madras High Court, bringing extensive legal expertise and experience to his role on the bench.