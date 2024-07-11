SC to get first judge from Manipur? Collegium recommends 2 high court judges for elevation. Details here

  • Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh will be the first Judge from the state of Manipur to be appointed to the Supreme Court, if the recommendation is accepted.

Livemint
Updated11 Jul 2024, 09:02 PM IST
The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended two senior high court judges for appointment as judges in the apex court
The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended two senior high court judges for appointment as judges in the apex court

The Supreme Court Collegium has put forward the names of two senior high court judges for elevation to the apex court. Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, currently the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and Justice R Mahadevan, serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, have been recommended as judges of the Supreme Court of India.

Also Read | Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of three new judges for the apex court

If the Supreme Court Collegium recommendation is accepted, Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh will become the first judge from Manipur appointed to the Supreme Court of India.

Who is Justice N Kotiswar Singh?

Born on March 1, 1963, in Imphal, Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh became the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from February 15, 2023.

He is the son of former Gauhati High Court judge, Justice N Ibotombi Singh.

Also Read | SC collegium recommends elevation of two names as judges in the apex court

After graduating from Delhi's Kirori Mal College in 1983, he earned his LL.B. degree from Delhi University in 1986.

Starting his legal career at Gauhati High Court, he rose to senior advocate status by March 2008 and was appointed as an additional judge in October 2011.

Who is Justice R Mahadevan?

Born on June 10, 1963, Justice R Mahadevan graduated from Madras Law College and practiced law for 25 years, specializing in civil, criminal, and writ matters, with a focus on indirect taxes, customs, and Central Excise.

He served as Additional Government Pleader (Taxes) for Tamil Nadu, Additional Central Government Standing Counsel, and Senior Panel Counsel at Madras High Court.

Also Read | SC Collegium expresses concern over instances of Centre overlooking names recommended as judges

Elevated to judge in 2013, he currently holds the position of acting Chief Justice at the Madras High Court, bringing extensive legal expertise and experience to his role on the bench.

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, on Wednesdat, 10 July, recommended to the Centre the names of three additional judges of the Delhi High Court for appointment as permanent judges.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:11 Jul 2024, 09:02 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaSC to get first judge from Manipur? Collegium recommends 2 high court judges for elevation. Details here

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

174.50
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
2.55 (1.48%)

Tata Steel

169.00
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
1 (0.6%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

306.60
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.25 (2.08%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

304.80
03:57 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.75 (2.26%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Pipavav Port

236.60
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
16.85 (7.67%)

Oil India

551.45
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
38.7 (7.55%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

5,739.10
03:55 PM | 11 JUL 2024
383.7 (7.16%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,455.65
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
93.9 (6.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,705.000.00
    Chennai
    74,722.000.00
    Delhi
    73,705.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,722.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue