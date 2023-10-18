New Delhi: A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a showcause notice to two members of a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) bench for disregarding the apex court's directives in the Finolex Cables case.

The court also set aside the 13 October controversial order of the NCLAT in the matter by exercising special jurisdiction under Article 142 of the Indian Constitution.

The bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, found both judges liable for contempt of court, and ordered them to appear before the top court on 30 October.

The Supreme Court said NCLAT bench members provided false information in their submitted clarification.

The chief justice also criticised the conduct of the NCLAT, stating "I am not talking about Justice Ashok Bhushan (NCLAT chairperson). He is one of the most dignified judges I know...but NCLT and NCLAT have deteriorated significantly. This case is an illustration of that decline."

The court also slammed the scrutiniser for not releasing the result of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on time. The notice was already issued to the scrutiniser in the case.

Finolex Cables matter

The issue began on 21 September, when the NCLAT called for a status quo on the AGM due to a dispute between cousins Prakash Chhabria and Deepak Chhabria of the promoter group after patriarch Prahlad Chhabria passed away in 2016. Seeking relief, Prakash Chhabria approached the Supreme Court, which on 13 October refrained the NCLAT from taking any decisions in the case until the scrutineer had published the results.

Despite the Supreme Court's clear directive, the NCLAT announced its order in the case on the same day, prior to the scrutineer's results being released. This prompted the Supreme Court to order an inquiry into the actions of the tribunal. On 16 October, the Tribunal suspended its order due to the intervention of the Supreme Court

The current appeal was filed by Prakash Chhabria-led Orbit Electricals, which is a promoter entity in Finolex Cables. The appeal sought disclosure of the outcome of voting by shareholders on the agenda item pertaining to the reappointment of Deepak Chhabria as executive chairman.

Following Orbit's plea, the Supreme Court had granted permission for the disclosure but noted the results would be subject to the outcome of the succession battle, currently pending before the NCLAT.

Prahlad Chhabria had drafted a succession plan in 2012, designating his daughter Aruna Katara, son Prakash Chhabria, and nephew Deepak Chhabria as successive trust chairpersons. The deed also envisaged a structure ensuring each trust beneficiary chaired a company within the Finolex Group.

However, before his death, Prahlad transferred over 80% of his share portion to his son Prakash and also nominated him to the board, bypassing the 2012 trust deed. These changes were carried out through a board meeting of the company in 2016. Deepak Chhabria had then moved the company tribunal challenging the legality of the 2016 board meeting.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!