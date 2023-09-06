The Supreme Court of India stepped in to shield four members of the Editors Guild of India from potential coercive actions, marking a significant development. These actions stem from two First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against them in Manipur. The charges in these FIRs include the promotion of enmity between two communities.

This legal intervention comes after Manipur's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, announced on Monday that a police case had been filed against the Editors Guild's president and three other members. They were accused of attempting to provoke clashes within the state. Additionally, a separate FIR was lodged against these four members, with additional charges of defamation.

The case against the EGI fact-finding team, consisting of Seema Guha, Sanjay Kapoor, Bharat Bhushan, and guild president Seema Mustafa was initiated on Sunday. The complaint was filed by an activist at the Imphal police station. They have been accused of several offenses, including inciting discord among communities, misrepresenting facts as true, and intentionally causing religious offense. In addition to the charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they are also facing legal provisions related to the Information Technology Act and Press Council Act.

The Editors Guild had earlier criticised the state's internet ban, highlighting its adverse effects on media reporting. They also raised concerns about biased reporting by certain media outlets and suggested that the state's leadership had exhibited a partisan stance during the ongoing conflict.

The state of Manipur has experienced a wave of violence since May 3, triggered by protests against the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribes list. As a precautionary measure, a full curfew was imposed in the five valley districts of Manipur. This decision followed a call by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and its women's wing for the removal of an army barricade near Churachandpur.

The Supreme Court has scheduled a revisit of the matter on September 11, 2023. Stay tuned for further updates on this important development.