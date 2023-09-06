SC shields 4 Editors Guild members in Manipur violence FIRs, blocks coercive measures1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 05:27 PM IST
The Supreme Court of India stepped in to shield four members of the Editors Guild of India from potential coercive actions, marking a significant development. These actions stem from two First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against them in Manipur. The charges in these FIRs include the promotion of enmity between two communities.