SC slams Delhi govt over cases filed against doctors, says 'support them'

NEW DELHI: The Supreme court (SC) on Wednesday pulled up the Delhi government for threatening and filing cases against doctors and healthcare workers who highlighted the state of healthcare in Delhi hospitals.

"Don't shoot the messenger, don't threaten doctors and health workers..Stop registering FIRs against them, support them," said the apex court.

"Don't shoot the messenger, don't threaten doctors and health workers..Stop registering FIRs against them, support them," said the apex court.

The top court bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan denounced the Delhi government on the reply filed in the suo-motu cognizance case on various reports alleging ill-treatment of patients and manhandling of dead bodies.

The bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah questioned the Delhi government's ground on which the state had claimed that “everything is excellent and in order in the national capital."

Additional Solicitor General, Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Delhi government, said “everything is not hunky-dory but the state is taking all the steps to improve and have better facilities."

The apex court while asking the Delhi government to file a fresh affidavit said, “Don’t say everything is excellent. We don’t know your definition of excellent. Improve situations and file better affidavit."

The bench also expressed its displeasure over the suspension of a doctor who made a video showing pathetic conditions in one of the Delhi hospitals.

“You can't suppress the truth...Make sure you stop harassment of doctors right away. They are your warriors and this is how you treat them?," said Bhushan.

The case is likely to be heard next on 19 June.

