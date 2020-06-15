SC slams Fada for flouting BS-IV vehicle sales norms, seeks details by Friday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (Fada) for flouting norms on relaxation of sale and registration of Bharat Stage-IV compliant vehicles. The court sought details of such vehicles sold 27 March onwards from the auto dealers' body and road ministry by Friday.

An apex court bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra said, “Where is the affidavit? What will happen to the 2,25,000 vehicles that have already been sold?... Do you think this is a game? It had to be filed by May; it’s already end of June now!"

The court said it had allowed sale and registration of only 1.05 lakh BS-IV emission norm compliant vehicles, whereas dealers had sold 2.55 lakh such vehicles.

On 27 March, the top court had relaxed the 31 March deadline for winding up sales and registrations of BS IV emission norm-compliant vehicles amid the 21-day countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of covid-19.

Senior advocate KV Vishwanathan, representing Fada, today sought the registration day to be extended to 15 days post the lifting of the lockdown.

The bench, in its 27 March order, had also said BS IV vehicles have to be registered within 10 days of sale but those bought before 31 March can be registered later. The bench had given an extension of 10 days to clear the 10% of the unsold inventory after the ending of the lockdown.

The top court had passed the order while hearing the plea filed by Fada which had sought a two-month extension of the 31 March-deadline for sale and registration of such vehicles.

Fada had filed an interlocutory application with the apex court last week seeking relief as covid-19 pandemic had dealt a heavy blow on auto dealers who were already battling a prolonged liquidity crisis.

The unsold inventory is worth over ₹7,000 crore, Fada had said.

The top court had earlier mandated that only BS-VI emission norms-compliant vehicles will be allowed for sale and registration, beginning 1 April.

FADA had filed a similar application in February that was rejected by the top court.

