SC says Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow this year's Rath Yatra

Supreme Court of India has stayed annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple in Odisha which was scheduled from June 23. The apex court said that 'Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow this year's Rath Yatra'. The SC bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde commented that such huge gathering can't take place during pandemic.

The bench noted that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens, the Rath Yatra festival cannot be allowed this year.

The bench noted that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens, the Rath Yatra festival cannot be allowed this year.

“In the interest of public health and safety of citizens, we restrain the state from holding the Rath Yatra and associated activities. We direct that there shall be no Rath Yatra and associated activities this year", the CJI ordered.

The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, which is considered one of India's biggest chariot festivals was set to commence from June 23.

The observation from the top court came on a plea by an NGO seeking direction to stay the holding of the Rath Yatra festival, which spans for 10-12 days, and involves the gathering of lakhs of devotees from across the world.

The plea filed by NGO Odisha Vikas Praishad claimed that presently, the entire nation including Odisha is facing an unprecedented situation due to Covid-19, where the lives of the common people are at a huge risk.

