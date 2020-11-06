SC stays HC order asking SpiceJet to deposit 243 crore in Kalanithi Maran case

On 22 October, Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways had moved Delhi High Court against non-payment of ₹243 crore by SpiceJet, and sought attachment of Ajay Singh’s shareholding in the airline. Maran and KAL had also sought directions for appointing an administrator to take over the management of the company to ensure payment of the dues till the date of actual payment by liquidating Singh’s shares.