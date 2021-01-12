SC stays implementation of three farm laws

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of the three controversial farm laws until further orders to break the impasse between farmers and the government. The apex court also constituted a committee to review the laws and file a report.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Bobde was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the three farm laws as well as other issues related to the ongoing farmers' protest.

The top court has issued notice on the Delhi Police's plea seeking to stop the proposed tractor rally by protesting farmers on 26 January.

The Supreme Court on Monday had hinted it may halt the implementation of farm legislations while expressing strong disappointment with the way the Centre has handled the protests. Centre had opposed the same stating that they have done their best to create a dialogue with the farmers but they are not coming with an open mind.

The top court, however, said that they have given time to the Union government to file an amicable solution to the agitation.

The Supreme Court ‪on 12 October‬ issued a notice to the Centre on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the three contentious farm laws passed by Parliament in the monsoon session last year. According to the petitioners, the farm laws pertaining to market reforms in agriculture are against constitutional provisions. Agriculture and agricultural marketing are state subjects and do not come under the Centre’s purview, the petitioners said.

The pleas challenge the three laws—Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. President Ram Nath Kovind ‪on 27 September‬ gave his nod to the bills amid growing protest by farmer bodies.

