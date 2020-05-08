NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Orissa High Court order that held that only those migrants who tested negative for Covid-19 would be allowed back in the state.

An urgent appeal had been filed by the Central government challenging the High court order stating that the Centre was not heard on this issue and neither was any consideration made to the Standard operating procedure (SOP) followed by the Centre and state. The centre argued that the HC order “impinged upon the executive domain"

The Apex court order has been passed through video conferencing by a three judge bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan, SK Kaul and BR Gavai. The urgent plea was mentioned by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

"The Impugned Order further ignores the nature of the present pandemic that the country is dealing with and the delicate handling of the situation by the Executive, after consideration of all possible factors," the plea stated.

In the plea the Centre submitted that the government was taking all the necessary and required precautions at the boarding, travelling and de-boarding stage. Further the Indian Council of Medical Research, guidelines and the precautionary measures advised by the MHA are also being followed to prevent any spread of the covid-19 virus.

The plea further argued that the Centre had relaxed inter-state travel and movement of stranded persons only after due consideration and post receiving representation requesting the same.

The 7 May high court order passed by a bench comprising Justices S Panda and KR Mohapatra had held, “ the state government should ensure that all migrants who are in queue to come to Orissa should be tested negative of COVID 19 before boarding the conveyance"

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated