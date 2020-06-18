NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the annual Rath Yatra and related activities at the Jagannath Temple in Puri amid the covid-19 pandemic.

“Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow the Yatra," the bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said.

The court was hearing a plea which sought a stay on the Yatra, scheduled to take place on 23 June, as the religious congregations attracts more than 10 lakh people to Puri, Bhubaneshwar every year and it would not be safe to hold one amid the pandemic.

“We consider it appropriate that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens to restrain the respondents from holding the Rath Yatra this year," the bench said.

CJI ordered that no secular or religious activity associated to the Rath Yatra will take place this year.

The case will be next heard after 4 weeks.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, keeping in mind the sensitivity of the matter some rituals could be allowed, albeit without a crowd.

The home ministry has prohibited any religious congregations amid the ongoing pandemic. The petitioner said if the event is allowed it would lead to “catastrophic results and it will be very difficult on the part of the authorities to control the spread of virus thereafter".

