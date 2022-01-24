SC stays SAT ‘judicial dishonesty’ remarks against SEBI

SC stays SAT ‘judicial dishonesty’ remarks against SEBI1 min read . 10:59 PM IST
This comes after Sebi moved the apex court against the Securities Appellate Tribunal, for passing harsh remarks against the regulator in the said case
MUMBAI : The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the “judicial dishonesty" remarks made by the Securities Appellate Tribunal made against SEBI wherein the market regulator made an inordinate delay in dealing with a twelve-year old stock manipulation case.
This comes after Sebi moved the apex court against the Securities Appellate Tribunal, for passing harsh remarks against the regulator in the said case.
Additionally, the Supreme Court also overturned a Securities Appellate Tribunal ruling requiring the Securities and Exchange Board of India adjudicating official to appear before it.
The case stems from a SAT’s 16 December order where it questioned Sebi about a 12-year delay in initiating the quasi-judicial process and issuing a show-cause notice to Yatin Pandya, who is accused of manipulating the stock price for Sterling International Enterprises Ltd in order to avoid paying long-term capital gains tax.
According to Sebi's decision issued in September, Pandya and 29 other organisations allegedly traded among themselves to give the false and misleading impression of genuine trading in Sterling scrips. The trading dates back to 2008-09.
The individual had filed an appeal in SAT against the Sebi order, citing the delay in starting the proceedings and passing the order.
SAT took cognisance of the petitioner’s arguments and said Sebi’s adjudicating officer dealt with the matter casually, which amounts to ‘judicial dishonesty’. It further directed the officer to file a reply and appear before the SAT.
Interestingly, it was just a two-page order that did not go into the merits of the case.
Similarly On January 10, in another case Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) pulled up the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) adjudicating officer and in an instance-imposed cost on the regulator owing to the officer's delay in starting quasi-judicial process against an entity.
