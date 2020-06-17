SC stays Telangana HC order on conducting covid-19 test on dead bodies

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued an interim order staying a Telangana high court order directing the state government to test dead bodies for covid-19 before being released from the hospitals.

An apex court bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan observed that the order passed by the high court on 8 June was “premature".

The case will next heard after two weeks.

On May 26, the Telangana high court, hearing a plea, had directed the state government to conduct covid tests for the deceased, which the government had called "impossible."

While passing the order, the high court bench had said, "Until and unless the dead bodies are duly tested for the presence of coronavirus, and until and unless the true facts and figures are revealed to the public, through the media bulletins issued by the government on a daily basis, it would be difficult, if not impossible, to curtail and to reduce the spread of covid-19 in the state."

On June 8, the high court was informed that the state government had approached the Supreme Court challenging its order.

The state government in its plea in top court had claimed to have been following guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office in a press release on 9 June had said, "It is difficult to implement the High Court order that coronavirus tests should be conducted on the dead for whatever reasons they have died. In the state, 900 to 1000 people die every day due to various reasons. Every day someone will die in some remote part of the state. It is not possible to conduct tests on them. If the medical staff in the hospitals is deputed for this duty, they will not get any time to treat the patients.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated