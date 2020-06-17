SC stays Telangana HC order on conducting covid-19 test on dead bodies

The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office in a press release on 9 June had said, "It is difficult to implement the High Court order that coronavirus tests should be conducted on the dead for whatever reasons they have died. In the state, 900 to 1000 people die every day due to various reasons. Every day someone will die in some remote part of the state. It is not possible to conduct tests on them. If the medical staff in the hospitals is deputed for this duty, they will not get any time to treat the patients.