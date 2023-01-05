The Supreme Court on 5 January has stayed the Uttarakhand High Court's decision directing authorities to remove encroachments from railway land in Uttarakhand's Haldwani.
The apex court issued notices to the Railways and the state government seeking their responses on a batch of pleas challenging the high court order for removal of encroachments from railway land in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area. According to the railways, there are 4,365 encroachers on the land.
"50,000 people can't be uprooted overnight, SC said.
However, the Apex Court has barred any new construction or development on the land. The case has now been listed for its next hearing on 7 February.
A bench of justices S K Kaul and A S Oka observed that it is a "human issue" and some workable solution needs to be found.
As per PTI report, in the particular area, there are religious places, schools, business establishments and residences on an area spread over 29 acres of alleged encroached railway land.
The residents of Banbhoolpura in Haldwani facing eviction in compliance with a high court order sat on a dharna in front of a mosque on Thursday. The protesters, including a sizable number of women and children, also offered prayers collectively.
Earlier on 4 January, Advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned the plea before the top court saying, more than 5,000 houses in Haldwani are being demolished and it is similar to the matter scheduled to be heard on Thursday.
The Uttarakhand High Court had on December 20 ordered the removal of encroachments from railway land in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani after giving notice to the residents one week in advance.
Led by Congress MLA from Haldwani, Sumit Hridayesh, residents of the area approached the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the High Court's order.
A total of 4,365 encroachments will be removed from the area. Those facing eviction have been living on the land for many decades.
Residents have been protesting against the removal of encroachments from railway land in compliance with a High Court order. (ANI)
