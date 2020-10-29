SC stays Uttrakhand HC order to probe corruption allegation against UK CM Rawat

In a relief for Uttrakhand Chief Minsiter TS Rawat , the Supreme court on Thursday stayed the Uttrakhand High court’s order to Central Bureau of Investigation to probe into the corruption allegations against Rawat.

“The high court has exercised its suo motu powers whereas petitioner had not sought such relief. The Chief Minister was not a party and such a drastic order has been passed and everyone was taken by surprise by the order," said the apex court bench headed by Justices Ashok Bhushan while staying the probe order.

The bench also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah issued notice and sought response of the petitioners while observing that the issue requires consideration.

Earlier this week Uttrakhand High court had directed the CBI to register an FIR in order to investigate the corruption allegations against Rawat by an investigative journalist Umesh Sharma.

On Thursday representing the government, Attorney General KK Venugoapla submitted that High should have understood that such an order could destabilize the government. He also added that the court passed such an order without hearing Rawat.

Representing Sharma, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal said, “The matter is a serious one and there are Whatsapp messages indicating a linkage of the Chief Minister."

The high court verdict was made on two separate petitions filed by two journalists - Umesh Sharma and Shiv Prasad Semwal -- seeking quashing of FIR lodged against them in July this year under various provisions of the IPC.

The High court quashed the FIR and ordered CBI probe into the allegations levelled against the Chief Minister Rawat.

Sharma accused Rawat, who was then Jharkhand in-charge of the BJP, of alleged money transfers to accounts of his relatives in 2016 to support an appointment of a person in that State to head the Gau Seva Ayog.

Subsequently, Rawat moved the top court by filing an appeal against the high court judgement through lawyer Divyam Agarwal, who has not yet divulged the grounds of the challenge.





