SC strikes down Maratha community reservation in education, jobs exceeding 50%

SC strikes down Maratha community reservation in education, jobs exceeding 50%

The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court said that the Maharashtra Government move violates constitutional equality.
1 min read . 11:56 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The Supreme Court also made it clear in its judgment that people from the Maratha community cannot be declared as educationally and socially backward community to bring them within the reserved category

The Supreme Court today struck down the Maharashtra State Government's decision to exceed 50 per cent reservation to the Maratha community in state education and jobs. The Apex court said that there was no valid reason for the state Government to breach 50 per cent reservation while granting reservation to the Maratha community.

The SC also made it clear in its judgment that people from the Maratha community cannot be declared as educationally and socially backward community to bring them within the reserved category.

The five-judge constitutional bench strike down the Maharashtra law made in 2018 while pronouncing its judgment on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of a Maharashtra law that grants reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs.

(Inputs from ANI)

