SC suggestions on bankruptcy reforms will be implemented: Officials

Mital also explained that IBBI has so far made more than 125 amendments to its regulations, following elaborate consultations with all stakeholders. “We do an intensive review of our regulations every few years. We did an intense review of our regulations in 2024 and have implemented the committee’s recommendations. This year again, we have done the same thing. We have received about 125 suggestions. Another committee that reviewed them has recommended what is to be done, and we will complete that process in the next three to four months," said Mital.