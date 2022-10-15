SC suspends Bombay HC order acquitting GN Saibaba, others in Maoist-links case

Saibaba was a prominent voice in the campaign against Operation Green Hunt. He was arrested for alleged Maoist links on 9 May 2014. In 2015, he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on medical grounds. However, on 14 December 2015, he was again sent back to jail. In 2016, Saibaba was released again after Supreme Court's order. But, in 2017 he was sentenced to life imprisonment under Sections 13, 18, 20, 38, and 39 of the UAPA and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code for connections with the banned Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF). Saibaba denied the charge that organisation he ran was a front for CPI-Maoist.