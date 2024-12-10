The Supreme Court of India has reached out to the Allahabad High Court amid controversy over remarks made by a sitting judge. The apex court took note of reports quoting the speech made by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav during a VHP event and sought additional details. The HC judge had sparked debate after ‘endorsing’ the Uniform Civil Code and allegedly making remarks “targetting" the Muslim community. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Supreme Court has taken note of the newspaper reports of a speech given by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav — a sitting judge of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. The details and particulars have been called from the High Court and the matter is under consideration," an official statement said.

The development came mere hours after an NGO led by Prashant Bhushan wrote to Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna seeking an "in-house enquiry". Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat also penned a letter to the CJI on Monday — contending that there should be "no place for such persons in a court of justice".

The judge made the remarks last week on December 8 while addressing a provincial convention of the legal cell and high court unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad in Allahabad High Court. Videos of the judge speaking on several ‘provocative’ issues have since gone viral — sparking sharp criticism from several opposition parties and calls for investigation. Several critics have also labelled the remarks as hate speech.

“The main objective of the Uniform Civil Code is to promote social harmony, gender equality and secularism by eliminating unequal legal systems based on different religions and communities. A Uniform Civil Code refers to a common law that applies to all religious communities in personal matters such as marriage, inheritance, divorce, adoption etc," ," a VHP release quoted him as saying.