SC takes suo moto cognizance of UP allowing Kanwar Yatra amid Covid-19

"We wish to know what the stand of the respective governments is. The citizens of India are completely perplexed. They don't know what is going on...," observed the Bench while also referring to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement when he met chief ministers of the Northeastern states that when people ask about the third wave of the Covid-19 virus striking the citizenry of India, it's up to us to stop it and we cannot compromise "even a bit".