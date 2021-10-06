The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which eight people died on Sunday. A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will hear the matter tomorrow (Thursday).

The incident happened on Sunday when farmers were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws. The clash broke out when a vehicle linked to Union Minister Ajay Mishra ran over a group of protesters, leaving two of them dead.

This triggered a violence in which a total of eight people died including a journalist and BJP workers.

Today, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, warned the Centre and the UP government of a "big programme" if its demands for removal of Ajay Mishra and arrest of his son were not fulfilled.

The SKM said it will not step back from its struggle for justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. "The demands of SKM for sacking of Ajay Mishra from the Union government, arrest of his son, and resignation of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar are still pending," it said in a statement.

"The SKM issues an ultimatum to the UP and Union governments that if these demands are not met till the 'antim ardas' of the martyrs, a big programme will be announced," it said.

Four of the eight dead in Sunday's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The others, including BJP workers and their driver, were allegedly pulled out of the vehicles and lynched by the protesters.

The UP Police has lodged a case against Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra but no arrest has been made so far.

"The SKM warns the Modi government to take immediate action against the minister, or face strong resistance. The morcha also condemns Modi’s silence on the shocking developments in Lakhimpur Kheri," the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)

