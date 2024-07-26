Supreme Court continues interim stay on Kanwar Yatra nameplate order

The Supreme Court refused to entertain the intervention filed by Kanwar pilgrims supporting the state's directives.

The Supreme Court on Friday extended its interim stay order on directives issued by the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and MP governments, asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra to display the names and identities of owners and staff. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bench allowed time for the states of Uttarakhand and MP to file responses and posted the matter after two weeks.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Supreme Court refused to entertain the intervention filed by Kanwar pilgrims supporting the state's directives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh government defended its directive mandating that eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route display the names of their owners and staff. The government stated that this measure aimed to enhance transparency, prevent potential confusion, and ensure a peaceful yatra.

“It may be noted that the idea behind the directives is transparency and informed choice of the consumer/kanwaria regarding the food they eat during the period of the Yatra, keeping in mind their religious sentiments so that they don't, even accidentally, fall foul of their beliefs," the Uttar Pradesh government said in its reply on pleas challenging the directive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The opposition decried the directives on the grounds that they violated secularism and intended to promote religious discrimination.

On July 22, the Supreme Court “prohibited the enforcement" of the public notice issued by the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh, which directed eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners and employees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The court reviewed several petitions challenging these directives, including those from TMC MP Mahua Moitra, academician Apoorvanand Jha, columnist Aakar Patel, and the NGO Association of Protection of Civil Rights.

The Kanwar Yatra is from July 22 to August 6.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!