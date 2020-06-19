SC tells Centre, states to comply with deadline to send migrants home

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday asked the central and state governments to ensure compliance with its 9 June order and make immediate arrangements to send migrant workers home.

The apex court on 9 June had directed the Centre and states to transport stranded migrant labourers, who are desperate to reach their hometowns amid the coronavirus-led lockdown, to their native places within 15 days.

A three-judge bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay K Kaul and MR Shah heard the suo moto case regarding the miseries and problems of stranded migrant workers due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in March to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Senior Advocate Indira Jaising said the order passed by the top court has not been implemented in its letter and spirit. She added that no assurances have been given to migrants workers regarding their travel back home or to their place of work. She said, “Nothing is being done. No ads in vernacular languages, no publicising of the orders by state governments for benefit of migrant workers."

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayan, who appeared for National Law University (NLU) alumni, apprised the bench that migrant workers are been asked to pay for their travel. He also submitted that since there is no awareness of the court order at the ground level, migrants are lying helpless at the station.

The bench clarified that its 9 June order stated that the migrants should reach home within 15 days. “It isn't that process has to complete but that they must be transported."

The three-judge bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure that no migrant is asked for payment for travel or food during travel. The court also asked Mehta to ensure that directions for publicity of the apex court order is given to all states.

The court will hear the case next in July, with the compliance report from the Centre and states and union territories.

