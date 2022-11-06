SC to announce its verdict on 10% EWS quota validity tomorrow

The Supreme Court will pronounce its judgment on a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10% reservation to the economically weaker sections (EWS) people in admissions and government jobs tomorrow, Monday.
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit would deliver the verdict in the matter, according to the cause list of November 7 uploaded on the apex court website as quoted by news agency PTI.
On September 27, the apex court had reserved the verdict on the legal question of whether the EWS quota violated the basic structure of the Constitution after hearing a battery of senior lawyers in the marathon hearing that had lasted for sic-and-half-day.
Academician Mohan Gopal had opened the arguments in the case before the bench, which also comprised justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi, and J B Pardiwala, on September 13 and opposed the EWS quota amendment by terming it as "deceitful and a backdoor attempt" to destroy the concept of reservation, as per PTI reports.
Tamil Nadu, represented by senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, had also opposed the EWS quota and said that the economic criteria cannot be the basis for classification and the top court will have to revisit the Indira Sawhney (Mandal) judgment if it decides to uphold this reservation.
On the other hand, the then attorney general and the solicitor general had vehemently defended the amendment, saying the reservation provided under it was different and had been given without disturbing the 50% quota meant for the socially and economically backward classes (SEBC).
The top court heard as many as 40 petitions and most of the pleas, including the lead one filed by 'Janhit Abhiyan' in 2019, challenged the validity of the Constitution Amendment (103rd) Act 2019, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, the central government had also filed some petitions seeking the transfer of pending cases, challenging the EWS quota law, from various high courts to the apex court for an authoritative pronouncement.
The Centre, through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2019, introduced the provision for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation in admissions and public services.
Earlier, the Centre, in 2019, had also told the apex court that its law, granting a 10-per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections, was brought in to promote "social equality" by providing "equal opportunities in higher education and employment to those who have been excluded by virtue of their economic status".
