The Supreme Court judges will conduct all hearings via video conferencing from home on Monday as many staff members have tested positive for Covid-19, reported news agency ANI.

The various benches will sit an hour later than their scheduled time, according to an SC notice.

"All the benches which are scheduled to sit at 10.30 am will sit at 11.30 am and those scheduled to sit at 11 am will sit at 12 noon in Supreme Court, today," read the notice.

In light of this, sanitisation drive will be conducted at the court premises.

The SC, which was hearing cases through video-conferencing since March last year, had commenced hybrid hearing from 15 March after several bar bodies and lawyers demanded for resumption of physical hearing.

However, the attendance of advocates for physical hearing remained abysmal, according to reports weeks after the announcement.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Vikas Singh had then stated that hybrid hearings are "a joke", and lawyers will attend court physically, when it resumes its complete functioning.

Cases in India

The development comes on the day India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in Covid-19 cases.

As many as 1,68,912 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,35,27,717, said the Union health ministry on Monday morning.

The country has been reporting over one lakh cases since Wednesday last week.

The total number of fatalities in the country has reached 1,70,179 with 904 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The death toll due to Covid-19 has been seeing a steady upward trend too as the second wave rages.

There are 12,01,009 active cases in the country currently. India has breached the 12-lakh mark in active tally for the first time.

The count had reached 11 lakh on Sunday and jumped by a lakh in only 24 hours.









