SC to consider review petition against PMLA judgment today

SC to consider review petition against PMLA judgment today2 min read . 11:13 AM IST
- A three-judge bench led by CJI NV Ramana will consider in chambers the review petition filed by Karti Chidambaram and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti
Supreme Court has will be considering a review petition against the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Wednesday. A three-judge bench led by CJI NV Ramana will consider in chambers the review petition filed by Karti Chidambaram and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti at 1 pm today (August 24).
On July 27, the Supreme Court upheld the validity of various provisions of the PMLA which empowers ED for making arrests, conducting search and seizures, and attaching proceeds of crime.
The court also held that the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) cannot be equated with First Information Report (FIR) and ED officers are not police officers.
On March 15 the top court reserved its order on a batch of petitions challenging certain provisions of the PMLA act.
The petitioners raised multiple issues including the absence of a procedure to commence investigation and summoning, while the accused was not made aware of the contents of the ECIR.
Section 45 deals with offences to be cognizable and non-bailable. Section 50 of the PMLA empowers the 'authority' i.e. officers of the ED, to summon any person to give evidence or produce records. All persons summoned are bound to answer questions put to them, and to produce the documents as required by the ED officers, failing which they can be penalised under the PMLA.
However, the Centre had justified the constitutional validity of the provisions of PMLA. The Centre has apprised the court that around 4,700 cases are being investigated by the Directorate of Enforcement.
The Centre said that PMLA is not a conventional penal statute but is a statute that is aimed at necessarily preventing money laundering, regulating certain activities relatable to money laundering, aims at confiscating the "proceeds of crime" and the property derived therefrom and also requires offenders to be punished by the competent court after filing of a complaint.
The Centre submitted that India, and its version of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, is merely a cog in this international vehicle. It submitted that India, as a signatory to the treaties and an important participant in the international process and the fight against money laundering, is bound legally and morally, to adopt the global best practices and respond to the changing needs of the times.
(With PTI inputs)
