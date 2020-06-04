SC to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana: Make common plan for interstate movement

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked officials from the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to evolve a common program/portal within a week to facilitate interstate movement in the national capital region (NCR).

A three-judge bench headed by Ashok Bhushan and comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah observed that the apex court received recommendations suggesting a common pass for the region and that it should be recognised by all three states.

The court took up the matter through video conferencing after a plea was filed challenging the restriction on movement in the NCR, where borders have been sealed by respective state governments to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.

The top court asked Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, to take instructions on the issuance of a common pass and on problems faced by residents of NCR due to restriction on the interstate movement.

The court also directed state officials to convene meeting and try to come up with, “one policy, one path and one portal", which shall enable the free movement in the NCR.

The petition was filed by Rohit Bhalla, a resident of Gurugram, who claimed, “Residents of NCR who have family members or loved ones residing on either side of the inter-state border within the NCR are facing harassment in crossing the said inter-state borders in cases of medical emergency, access to hospitals/healthcare professionals and essential needs. There is no manner of expediting a pass for medical emergencies."

Senior Advocate Mukul Talwar, representing the petitioner, also alleged that sealing of borders is in violation of the home ministry's guidelines that allowed interstate and intrastate movement of all passenger vehicles and buses.

