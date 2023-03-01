Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to deliver verdict on petitions tomorrow
The apex court will also weigh in on the issue of forming a committee relating to regulatory mechanisms to protect the investors.
The Supreme Court of India is set to deliver its verdict on a clutch of petitions pertaining the Hindenburg report that sent Adani Group stocks into a massive rout. The apex court will also weigh in on the issue of forming a committee relating to regulatory mechanisms to protect the investors.
