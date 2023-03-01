Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to deliver verdict on petitions tomorrow

Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to deliver verdict on petitions tomorrow

1 min read . 09:03 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

The apex court will also weigh in on the issue of forming a committee relating to regulatory mechanisms to protect the investors.

The Supreme Court of India is set to deliver its verdict on a clutch of petitions pertaining the Hindenburg report that sent Adani Group stocks into a massive rout. The apex court will also weigh in on the issue of forming a committee relating to regulatory mechanisms to protect the investors.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after the US-based short seller levelled a litany of allegations - including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation - against the business conglomerate. Earlier on February 20  the court had reserved its order on the four PILs filed in the matter.

The top court had also refused to accept the Centre's suggestion on a proposed panel of experts for strengthening regulatory measures for the stock market in a sealed cover.

More to come…

