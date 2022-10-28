SC to dismiss over 1,000 cases if filing defects not cured within 4 weeks

The Supreme Court of India on Friday granted a four-week time to cure filing defects of 1,000 cases filed between 2014-2020. The court warned that if the advocates- on- record failed to do it then the cases shall stand dismissed without any further reference.
Justice PS Narasimha observed that there are one thousand-odd matters listed in the court, which were petitions filed before this Court from 2014 to 2020.
As there were defects in the filing, the files were returned to the respective Advocates-on-Record for curing the defects and for refiling.
The apex court noted that the cases have not come back to the Registry after rectification of defects in spite of reminders having been sent to the counsels.
Justice Narasimha said, "As the last opportunity, we grant a further time of four weeks from today to cure the defects, failing which the cases shall stand dismissed without any further reference to the Court".
The court clarified that if they are already numbered and disposed of, there is no need for listing the cases further, and the same be lodged.
Earlier, the Supreme Court in Mid of the September decided not to register 13,147 matters with uncured defects before August 19, 2014, as it observed many cases had been filed more than eight years ago but defects have never been rectified ever.
In a notification, the top court Registrar had observed that a "bunch of 13,147 unregistered but diarized cases have been registered prior to the year 2014, to be precise before August 19, 2014"
After coming into force of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013 i.e. after August 19, 2014, only, a provision was made to retain one copy of the plaint & court fee stamps with the Registry. The defects in these matters had come to be notified to respective counsel or petitioner-in-person years back and the parties were to cure the same within 28 days.
