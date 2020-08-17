SC to examine larger issues involved in contempt cases

The Supreme court on Monday held that it shall examine the larger questions involved in contempt cases with respect to procedures and situations which lead to judicial corruption allegations. The court passed this order while hearing the 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan who allegedly spoke about about judicial “corruption" while giving an interview to Tehelka magazine.

The bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra sought answers to two question. Firstly, “In case you have any grievance against any judge, what should be the process? In what circumstances can such allegations be made?

Secondly, "When some matter is subjudice, to what extent can matter be argued through media or another mode?"

The bench also comprising Justices BR Gavau and Krishna Murari observed, "We want to hear (the case) because if the question is left, then it will not be better for later on."

Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Bhushan, submitted that he agreed that the questions raised by the Top court were “meaningful" and requested the bench to consider the case to be heard by a larger bench. Justice Mishra agreed to consider the request for reference to larger bench.

The case will be next heard on 24 August.

During the course of hearing, Dhavan submitted that the 14 August judgment of the apex court, which convicted Bhushan of contempt of court, suffered from many imbalances. He added that Bhushan shall be seeking a review of the judgement, as the judgment stated that allegations against Judges per se do not constitute contempt and the allegations were made against former judges and not sitting judges.

The Top Court on Friday held Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his two tweets criticising the judiciary. The hearing on the quantum of punishment will be held ‪‪on 20 August. Bhushan's first tweet pertained to a picture of Chief Justice SA Bobde in which he is seen sitting on a high-end motorcycle. In the second tweet, Bhushan gave an opinion on the role of last four chief justices of India in the context of the state of affairs in the country.

The Supreme court on 10 August had passed an order refusing to accept Bhushan’s “regret" and explanation for his statement made in a 2009 case and had ordered that the court shall examine whether the statement made by Bhushan prima facie amounts to contempt.

Allegedly, Bhushan in his statement had opinioned that half of 16 former Chief Justices of India were corrupt. The court has now decided to hear the case in details and ascertain that any comment on corruption against judges would per se amount to contempt or not.

The case dates back to 2009 where Bhushan had made allegations against former Chief Justices of India SH Kapadia and KG Balakrishnan among other controversial remarks against the judiciary while giving an interview to Tehelka magazine.

The top court had taken suo motu cognizance of the case and a three judge bench on 10 November, 2010 had held that the petition was maintainable.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via