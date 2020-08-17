SC to examine larger issues involved in contempt cases

The Top Court on Friday held Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his two tweets criticising the judiciary. The hearing on the quantum of punishment will be held ‪‪on 20 August. Bhushan's first tweet pertained to a picture of Chief Justice SA Bobde in which he is seen sitting on a high-end motorcycle. In the second tweet, Bhushan gave an opinion on the role of last four chief justices of India in the context of the state of affairs in the country.