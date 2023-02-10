SC to govt: Protect investors’ interest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the government to put in place a “robust framework" by amending securities laws and strengthening oversight after Hindenburg Research’s claims of stock manipulation and accounting fraud by the Adani Group led to the loss of about $120 billion in investor wealth.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, said it was primarily concerned with protecting investors and facilitating a stable development of the securities market to prevent controversies similar to the one involving Adani group from leading to significant losses to investors in the future.

“The point that really bothers us is: How do we protect the interests of Indian investors? The petitions have alleged this to be a result of short-selling (by Hindenburg founder Nathan Anderson and his associates). If this was happening on a small scale, nobody would bother. But if the total loss of Indian investors goes up to several lakhs of crores, how do we ensure we have a robust mechanism in place going in future," the bench, also comprising justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre and the market regulator Sebi.

Dealing with two public interest litigation (PIL) pleas that highlighted how the shares of listed firms of the conglomerate lost a record $120 billion (close to 50% of value) within a matter of days and led to massive losses to investors, the bench proposed constitution of an expert committee, under the supervision of a retired judge, to formulate the way forward.

“If the Union (government) is ready to accept the suggestion, the necessary recommendation of the committee may be made," said the court in its order, while asking the solicitor general (SG) to also submit by 13 February a detailed report on the current regime and the changes that can be considered to make it more robust for protecting investors in future.

“We have indicated to SG our concern with regard to ensuring that regulatory mechanism within the country is duly strengthened so that Indian investors are protected against sudden volatility which has been witnessed in recent two weeks...The response can contain existing regulatory framework, the relevant causal factors, the need for putting into place a robust mechanism to protect investors," added the order.

During the hearing, the bench observed that it was mindful about “treading with caution" in a matter like this because “stock markets work on sentiments", and the court could only have a limited role of facilitating a dialogue so that a “better mechanism" to protect the investors could be evolved.

“Can we contemplate having an expert committee, possibly from the banking and investment area, headed by a wise guiding force in the form of a retired judge? We are just thinking out aloud...It’s a new world, and capital inflows are seamless. It can happen again...this broad body can think of modification of statutory of regulatory provisions which ultimately government can take a call on," the bench told SG.

Mehta, on his part, said that Sebi has been “on top of the matter" and has been looking into it from all angles of the statutory and regulatory regime. He assured the court that all possible measures were being contemplated, lamenting that the trigger point of the episode was the Hindenberg report, which was outside the country’s territorial jurisdiction.

The bench, in its order, clarified that its observation should not be a reflection on the discharge of statutory function by Sebi or any other statutory authority and observed that the exercise proposed to be undertaken by the court may also look at a “wider role" for the market regulator, given the fact that the stock markets have changed significantly over the years.

“India today is not how it used to be in the 1990s, and the stock market is also not the place only for the rich. But today, the stock market is also for the wide area of the middle class...you can come back and let us know what will help the process along," it told Mehta while fixing the next hearing on Monday.

The court was hearing the PIL pleas filed separately by advocates Visha Tiwari and M.L. Sharma related to Hindenburg Research’s report that plunged the Adani Group into market turmoil.

Tiwari’s plea focused on the “monumental loss to investors" and claimed the Hindenberg report needs to be investigated to ascertain if a calculated attempt was made to tarnish the country’s image and impact our economy. The lawyer demanded a court-monitored probe.

Sharma, on the other hand, questioned Sebi’s failure to suspend trading of Adani Group shares soon after the report came out and demanded a criminal prosecution of the short sellers. His petition named Hindenburg founder Nathan Anderson and his associates as “short sellers", whom it accused of hatching a “criminal conspiracy" by releasing “concocted news" as a research report to cause heavy losses to the shareholders of Adani stocks.

Hindenburg’s report released on 24 January claimed ‘brazen accounting fraud’ and ‘stock manipulation’ by the Gautam Adani-led group. Adani Enterprises rejected the report as “unresearched" and “maliciously mischievous".

The report has since triggered a massive row, with the opposition targeting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over alleged links between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government and the Adani group.