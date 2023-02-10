SC to govt: Protect investors’ interest

“The point that really bothers us is: How do we protect the interests of Indian investors? The petitions have alleged this to be a result of short-selling (by Hindenburg founder Nathan Anderson and his associates). If this was happening on a small scale, nobody would bother. But if the total loss of Indian investors goes up to several lakhs of crores, how do we ensure we have a robust mechanism in place going in future," the bench, also comprising justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre and the market regulator Sebi.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}