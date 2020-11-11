SC to hear Arnab Goswami's plea challenging Bombay HC order today

"The Bombay High Court had erred in law by refusing bail to the petitioner (Arnab Goswami) by its order of November 09, 2020, especially when the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Raigad, Alibaug in its remand order of November 4, had observed that the arrest of the petitioner and other accused in the 2018 FIR was illegal and there were no grounds made out for granting police custody of the Petitioner and other accused," it said.