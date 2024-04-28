SC to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea tomorrow, Tihar jail denies wife Sunita permission to meet Delhi CM | 12 updates
Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest in the money laundering case set for hearing in Supreme Court. Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, denied permission to meet him in Tihar jail.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.
