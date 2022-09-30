SC to hear banks’ petitions on RTI1 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 11:44 PM IST
- The court is expected to hear the banks’ plea on 18 October.
Seven years after pushing for transparency in the banking system under the Right To Information (RTI) Act, the Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a plea by public and private sector banks to be exempt from disclosing financial information about Non-Performing Assets (NPAs), losses from trading operations, show-cause notices and penalties. A bench of justices B.R. Gavai and C.T. Ravikumar held that the petitions moved by the banks are legally maintainable since the only remedy available to the banks “for protection of the fundamental rights of their customers" and their right to privacy is to approach the Supreme Court.