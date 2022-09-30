SC to hear banks’ petitions on RTI

“In view of the judgment of this court in Mistry’s case, the RBI is entitled to issue directions to the petitioners/banks to disclose information even with regard to the individual customers of the bank. In effect, it may adversely affect the individuals’ fundamental right to privacy," said the court, as it referred to the 2017 nine-judge bench verdict that declared privacy to be a fundamental right. However, the right to information is also a fundamental right, said the bench, emphasising that a balance will have to struck in a situation where two rights are found to be competing with each other.

