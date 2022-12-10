SC to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against release of 11 convicts on 13 Dec

The Supreme Court of India has set the date of 13 December, to hear the plea of Bilkis Bano challenging the pre-mature release of 11 convicts, who had gang-raped her and killed members of her family in the riots of 2002. She filed a review petition against the May order of the apex court which allowed the Gujarat government to apply the remission rules of 1992.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}