SC to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against release of 11 convicts on 13 Dec

- Bilkis Bano filed a review petition against the May order of the apex court which allowed the Gujarat government to apply the remission rules of 1992
The Supreme Court of India has set the date of 13 December, to hear the plea of Bilkis Bano challenging the pre-mature release of 11 convicts, who had gang-raped her and killed members of her family in the riots of 2002. She filed a review petition against the May order of the apex court which allowed the Gujarat government to apply the remission rules of 1992.
A bench of Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice Bela Trivedi is scheduled to hear the matter. In her plea, Bilkis submitted that even being the victim of the crime, she had no clue regarding such a remission process which can lead to the premature release of the convicts.
The remission order of the Gujarat government is mechanical in nature and completely ignored the requirements consistently laid down by the law, the plea added.
Apart from Bilkis Bano, the apex court received several PILs seeking directions to revoke the remission order of the 11 convicts.
The National Federation of Indian Women, whose General Secretary is Annie Raja, Member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Subhashini Ali, journalist Revati Laul, social activist and professor Roop Rekha Verma and TMC MP Mahua Moitra are some of the applicants.
On 10 August 2022, the Gujarat government granted remission to the 11 convicts in the matter and the Union Government also approved their pre-mature release. The state government approved the remission order based on the 1992 policy.
In an affidavit defending the remission, the government of Gujarat claimed that the convicts were given remission after they completed 14 years in prison and their "behavior was found to be good". The affidavit added that the remission was not granted under the circular governing grant of remission to prisoners as part of the celebration of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."
“State government considered all the opinions and decided to release 11 prisoners since they have completed 14 years and above in prisons and their behavior was found to be good," the affidavit said.
The government also challenged the locus standi of the petitioners in the case and submitted that they were outsiders.
The petitions claimed that the remission and pre-mature release of the convicts of such heinous crimes would be entirely against the public interest and will shake the public conscience.
With inputs from ANI.
