Supreme Court of India has agreed to constitute a bench to hear pleas challenging the pre-mature release of eleven convicts who had gang-raped Bilkis Bano and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala assured Bano, represented through her lawyer Shobha Gupta, that the new bench will be formed.

"I will have a bench constituted. Will look at it this evening," the CJI said.

Earlier, in January this year the hearing on Bano's plea challenging the remission of the sentence of 11 convicts in the gang rape case by the Gujarat government could not be held in the top court as the judges concerned were hearing a matter related to passive euthanasia.

Besides the plea challenging the release of the convicts, the gang rape survivor had also filed a separate petition seeking a review of the apex court's May 13, 2022 order on a plea by a convict.

Seven members of Bilkis Bano's family were also killed during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

In its May 13, 2022 order, the apex court had asked the state government to consider the plea of a convict for premature release in terms of its policy of July 9, 1992, which was applicable on the date of conviction, and decide it within a period of two months.

All 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government and released on August 15, last year.