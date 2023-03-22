SC agrees to constitute bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea challenging pre-mature release of 11 convicts1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 12:07 PM IST
Earlier, in January this year, the hearing on Bano's plea challenging the remission of the sentence of 11 convicts in the gang rape case by the Gujarat government could not be held in the top court as the judges concerned were hearing a matter related to passive euthanasia
Supreme Court of India has agreed to constitute a bench to hear pleas challenging the pre-mature release of eleven convicts who had gang-raped Bilkis Bano and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots.
