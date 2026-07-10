SC to hear CBI probe plea into Ram temple donation ‘theft’ on July 13: From gold to share market; key revelations so far

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday (July 13) petitions seeking independent investigation into the allegation of donation theft at the iconic the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana will hear the pleas, Live Law reported.

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What have the petitioners demanded? One of the petitions filed by Narendra Kumar Goswami sought an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter, the report added.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What allegations are being made about the donation theft at the Ram temple in Ayodhya? ⌵ Allegations include misappropriation of donations with investigations revealing improper counting practices and systemic concealment of cash by staff members during the donation counting process. 2 Why is the Supreme Court involved in the Ram temple donation theft case? ⌵ The Supreme Court is hearing petitions calling for an independent investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into claims of donation theft at the temple. 3 How are the petitioners seeking to ensure transparency regarding the Ram temple's finances? ⌵ Petitioners are demanding a forensic audit of the temple trust's finances and that all donation records be published on the trust's official website to enhance public transparency. 4 What measures have been proposed to prevent further financial irregularities in the Ram temple trust? ⌵ Proposals include preserving all financial records, restricting the trust from making significant financial decisions without oversight, and conducting a comprehensive forensic audit of all transactions and donations. 5 Should the Ram temple trust be held accountable for the alleged donation theft? ⌵ Yes, many believe the trust should be held accountable, especially since senior members have resigned amid ongoing investigations, highlighting the need for responsibility in managing donations.

Goswami also sought an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of the finances of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust, the trust which is managing the Ayodhya Ram temple.

The second petition filed by Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav sought a similar direction for the CBI probe.

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Temple: SIT finds prima facie evidence of donation theft

The third petition filed by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh sought a forensic audit of the entire finances of the temple trust in the light of the scam, in addition to CBI probe under the monitoring of the Supreme Court, Live Law reported.

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The PIL requests directions to preserve all financial records, including physical documents, digital ledgers, UPI transaction logs and bank statements, to prevent any alleged tampering with evidence, the report added.

The petitioner further sought an order restraining the Trust from undertaking major investments, entering into substantial contracts or taking significant financial decisions without the prior approval of the proposed Oversight Committee.

Also Read | Why is Ram Temple Trust not covered by RTI Act amid donation row? Explained

The plea also sought a comprehensive forensic audit of all donations, transactions and assets of the Trust by an independent agency.

It further requested that the Trust be directed to publish audited financial statements and donation records on its official website in the interest of public transparency.

The petition also demanded a comprehensive forensic audit of the Trust's accounts, donations, offerings, bank transactions and financial records by an independent agency of unquestionable credibility, with the audit report to be placed before the Supreme Court.

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It sought a direction requiring the Trust to place before the Supreme Court a complete statement of all donations and contributions received since its constitution, including cash donations, bank transfers, digital payments, foreign contributions, donations in kind, gold, silver and other valuables, along with details regarding their accounting, custody and utilisation.

What's Ram temple 'donation theft' case? A major controversy erupted in the first week of June after alleged irregularities were detected in the counting of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government is separately probing the case.

The preliminary investigation found that part of the misappropriated money was allegedly invested in the share market and lent out on interest, police source told PTI on Thursday.

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Meanwhile, several transactions were routed through the bank accounts of relatives and close associates, they said.

The SIT probe pointed towards serious security lapses in the counting room of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

It was claimed that the staff there allegedly concealed wads of cash in their clothes, pockets, shoes, and other personal belongings and suggested that the alleged theft was "systematic" and repeated, rather than being isolated incidents.

According to the SIT, CCTV footage reviewed between April 27 and June 5 captured around 70 suspicious incidents of counting staff allegedly seen concealing cash bundles.

Also Read | Sanjay Singh submits documents on alleged Ram temple land irregularities to SIT

Suggesting lapses in the security protocols, the SIT reportedly said that there was "no frisking for staff at the entry and exit points of the counting hall, along with poor oversight of personal belongings carried in and out by employees."

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According to the report, the accused in the Ram temple donation theft also used forged receipts to collect money from devotees, police said as the investigation progressed on Wednesday, July 8.

Arrests and resignations Eight people have been arrested so far in connection with the matter. A preliminary report of the three-member SIT identified Avinash Shukla as the prime accused in the case.

The report linked Avinash to a suspected 40-day racket involving nearly 70 instances of pilferage from the donation-counting system, sources told PTI on Wednesday.

Besides, the Ram temple Trust said former general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra ceased to be members after their resignations were accepted at the Trust's meeting earlier.

Also Read | Ram Mandir trust blocks VIP darshan passes of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra

Trust General Secretary Champat Rai holds "absolutely no resentment" regarding his resignation and is in good health, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Treasurer Govind Dev Giri had said on Monday.

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Besides, police froze 30 bank accounts belonging to relatives of three accused — Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey. On Wednesday, police took the three accused into custody for questioning after a local court granted a remand.

Sources told PTI that searches conducted at the residences of the three accused led to the recovery of bundles of cash, gold jewellery, including earrings and lockets, and a car.

Adityanath defends Ram temple trust Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday defended the Ram temple trust, saying the SIT probing the alleged donation theft found evidence against only eight out of nearly 150 people engaged in counting offerings.

"You must have heard the recent reports. Congress and the Samajwadi Party suddenly became active. These are parties that have historically criticised Ayodhya, and they found an issue to exploit," Adityanath said while addressing a gathering after dedicating projects worth over ₹950 crore to the public in the holy town.

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Also Read | Ram Mandir donation row in critical phase as SIT submits initial report to Govt

The chief minister said the Trust itself informed the government that it had received inputs about alleged theft during the counting of donations and requested the constitution of a high-level SIT.

He said around 150 people are engaged in counting offerings at the temple and the alleged wrongdoing involved only a handful of individuals.

"We accepted the Trust's recommendation and constituted a high-level SIT. The investigation was conducted, and the evidence showed that only six people were found stealing. In addition, two other people were found to be part of the conspiracy, making a total of eight individuals. The SIT submitted its recommendations to the Trust, following which the Trust lodged a First Information Report (FIR), and action was taken," he said.

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Questioning the opposition's criticism, Adityanath said, "When action has been taken against the accused, what is the justification for defaming the entire Trust, questioning Ayodhya and insulting the legacy of Lord Ram? It appears the Congress and the Samajwadi Party have taken a contract to attack India's faith."

"Every devotee of Lord Ram and every citizen who respects India's faith must remain alert to this," he said.

Ayodhya Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home SC to hear CBI probe plea into Ram temple donation ‘theft’ on July 13: From gold to share market; key revelations so far