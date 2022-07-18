The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would be hearing Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's plea for interim bail on 20 July. The apex court also pointed out that in the meantime no precipitative action shall be taken against Zubair. As many as 6 FIRs have been registered against him in Uttar Pradesh. He moved to the SC seeking the cancellation of the same.

Zubair was arrested in the month of June by the Delhi Police for the tweet that allegedly "hurt Hindu sentiments." He was, however, granted bail in the case last Friday.

In Uttar Pradesh, cases against Mohammed Zubair have been filed in Hathras, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur over a tweet in which he called some right-wing leaders "hate mongers".

Last week, a Hathras court remanded Zubair to 14 days’ judicial custody in connection with a case. And again on Sunday, Lakhimpur Kheri court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days on Monday. The warrant was issued against him in Lakhimpur Kheri's Mohammadi, in a September 2021 case filed by a news channel employee for a fact-check tweet. The session court expected to hear his bail plea on July 13, which was postponed till Saturday after the plaintiff raised an objection against the application from Zubair's end that was filed in English.

Mohammed Zubair has also sought that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe cases against him, be called off.

In the case filed in Delhi, he was booked under sections 153A (promotion of enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, on July 2, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) refused to grant bail while sending him to 14 days of judicial custody. The court had observed, “since the investigation is at the initial stage and in view of the circumstances and gravity of the offence, no ground is made out for bail."

Mohammed Zubair is also accused of making sarcastic remarks on news anchors and disrespecting Hindu deities.