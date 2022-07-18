SC to hear fact-checker Mohammed Zubair's plea for bail on Wednesday

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would be hearing Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's plea for interim bail on 20 July. The apex court also pointed out that in the meantime no precipitative action shall be taken against Zubair. As many as 6 FIRs have been registered against him in Uttar Pradesh. He moved to the SC seeking the cancellation of the same.

