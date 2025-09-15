SC to hear final arguments on Bihar electoral roll revision on Oct 7, verdict to apply nationwide – ‘if we find any…’

The Supreme Court on Monday fixed October 7 for hearing final arguments on the validity of the Special Intensive Exercise of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

The apex court said it can't give a piecemeal opinion on Bihar SIR and that the final verdict will apply to pan-India SIR.

“If we find any illegality in the methodology adopted by ECI at any stage of Bihar SIR, the entire exercise will be set aside,” the Supreme Court said.

“We presume ECI, a constitutional authority, follows the law and mandatory rules in the Bihar SIR exercise,” the bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said while refusing to offer any “any piecemeal opinion” on the exercise.

“Our judgement in Bihar SIR will be applicable for Pan-India SIR," the bench said, clarifying it can't stop the poll panel from conducting a similar exercise for revision of electoral roll across the country,” the court said.

Aadhaar will not be proof: SC The top court, in the meantime, issued notice on a plea seeking the recall of the September 8 top court order directing the poll panel to include the Aadhaar card as the 12th prescribed document in the Bihar SIR.

On September 8, the apex court clarified that Aadhaar will not be proof of citizenship, and the poll panel can ascertain its genuineness after an elector submits it for inclusion in the electoral roll.