SC to hear Gyanvapi committee's plea against Hindu prayers in cellar today
The Supreme Court of India will hear the Gyanvapi mosque committee's plea against the Allahabad HC order upholding a lower court's order allowing Hindu prayers.
The Supreme Court of India will hear the Gyanvapi mosque management committee's plea against an Allahabad High Court decision upholding a lower court's order allowing Hindu prayers in the southern cellar of the mosque today, April 1.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message