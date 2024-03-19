SC to hear over 200 pleas seeking a stay of CAA rules today. What we know so far
The Supreme Court of India to hear 200 petitions challenging Citizenship Amendment Act implementation seeking a stay. CAA implemented by Central government five years after passing in parliament.
The Supreme Court of India will hear a cluster of about 200 petitions challenging the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 today, March 19. The petitions are seeking a stay on CAA implementation and the Citizenship Amendment Rules 2024.
