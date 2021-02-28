SC to hear plea against Tamil Nadu law granting 69% quota in jobs, admissions

"It is brought to our notice that the validity of Tamil Nadu Reservation Act, 1993 is assailed in Writ Petition... of 2012 and is pending before this Court. In that case, we deem it appropriate to direct the Registry to place this writ petition along with Writ Petition... of 2012 before appropriate Bench on 5th March, 2021 for consideration of interim relief and for other appropriate orders, as pressed in this writ petition," the court said in the proceedings conducted through video conferencing.