Observing that the floor of the House is the only way to settle such "issues of democracy", a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala, in a rare hearing that began at 5 pm after the court hours, was vehemently asked by the Shiv Sena to defer the floor test on various grounds. The Thackeray camp had said heavens will not fall if the floor test is not held on Thursday.