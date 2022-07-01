A vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala was urged by senior advocate Kapil Sibal that the plea needed urgent hearing due to the pendency of disqualification proceedings against 16 lawmakers including the chief minister.
The Supreme Court (SC) on 1 July has agreed to hear the plea of Shiv Sena chief Sunil Prabhu seeking suspension from assembly of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 15 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification pleas are pending.
The SC will hear the Prabhu's plea along with other pleas on 11 July.
On June 29, the top court refused to stay the direction of the Maharashtra Governor to the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday to prove its majority after which the beleaguered chief minister Uddhav Thackeray quit office.
Observing that the floor of the House is the only way to settle such "issues of democracy", a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala, in a rare hearing that began at 5 pm after the court hours, was vehemently asked by the Shiv Sena to defer the floor test on various grounds. The Thackeray camp had said heavens will not fall if the floor test is not held on Thursday.
Meanwhile, on 30 June evening, Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.