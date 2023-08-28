SC to hear plea on demolition drive near Krishna Janmabhoomi today.

The Supreme Court of India will hear a plea related to the demolition drive to clear alleged illegal constructions near the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura today, Monday, August 28, according to PTI reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the cause list of Monday uploaded on the apex court website, the plea would come up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Aniruddha Bose, Sanjay Kumar, and SVN Bhatti. The matter pertains to the demolition of settlements near the Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Earlier on August 16, the apex court halted for 10 days the demolition drive being carried out by the railway authorities to clear the alleged illegal constructions, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Let there be an order of status quo as regards the subject premises for a period of 10 days from today. List after one week," the bench had said in its August 16 order.

The petitioner's counsel on August 16 had told the apex court that 100 houses had been bulldozed.

"There are 70-80 houses left. The whole thing will become infructuous. They conducted the exercise on a day when Uttar Pradesh courts were closed," he had argued as quoted by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It had also issued notices to the Central government and others seeking their responses on a plea filed by petitioner Yakub Shah. Then on August 25, the matter again came up for hearing before the top court which had refused further extension of the interim order.

The bench had said, “List on August 28. In the meantime, a rejoinder, if any, be filed by the petitioner. No further extension of the interim order."

On August 14, the top court granted those affected by the railways' demolition drive to move the Allahabad High Court to challenge the move. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This matter pertains to the demolition of settlements near the Krishna Janmabhoomi in UP. They have been there since the 1800s...There was an injunction suit pending against the notice for demolition. Unfortunately, the high court is closed," a lawyer had said.

“We will give you liberty to move the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court. Please approach the high court," the CJI-led bench had said on Monday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With PTI inputs)