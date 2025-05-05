SC to hear pleas challenging Waqf Act today. Will the top court issue an interim order?

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act on today, 5 May. The hearing comes weeks after the Union government stayed a few provisions in the controversial law after questions were raised by the top court.

The Centre has filed its 1,332-page preliminary affidavit in the Supreme Court seeking dismissal of petitions, pointing out a "mischievous false narrative" surrounding certain provisions of the law.

On 17 April, the SC granted the Centre a week's time to file a response to the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the controversial law. The government then assured the apex court that it would neither denotify waqf properties, including "waqf by user", nor make any appointments to the Central Waqf Council and boards till 5 May.

Centre opposed the interim order The Centre opposed the apex court's proposal to pass an interim order against the denotification of Waqf properties, including 'waqf by user', aside from staying a provision allowing the inclusion of non-Muslims in the Central Waqf Council and boards.

The three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear on Monday the batch of five petitions and other related fresh pleas on the issue, news agency PTI said. The batch of pleas include the one filed by AIMIM chief and Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP) Asaduddin Owaisi.

Centre has filed ‘false affidavit': AIMPLB On the eve of the hearing, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government of submitting incorrect data in the Supreme Court in the ongoing case against the Waqf Law.

In its affidavit on 25 April, the Centre defended the amended Act and opposed any "blanket stay" by the court on a "law having presumption of constitutionality passed by Parliament". Justifying a provision on "waqf by user" properties, it said any interference would create a "legislative regime by a judicial order".

Waqf by user refers to a practice where a property is recognised as a religious or charitable endowment (waqf) based on its long-term, uninterrupted use for such purposes, even if there isn't a formal and written declaration of waqf by the owner.

"Right before even the Mughal era, pre-Independence era and post-Independence era, the total of wakfs created was 18,29,163.896 acres of land in India," the Centre claimed, in the affidavit, "Shockingly, after 2013, the addition of wakf land is 20,92,072.536 acres."

The top court recently refused to entertain any fresh plea against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, saying it had already been made clear that the court would hear only five of the over 70 litigants on the issue.

The Centre notified the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 last month after it got President Droupadi Murmu's assent on April 5.

(With PTI inputs)